And with a brand-new touring programme featuring unusual and hilarious animated short films made in Wales, film enthusiasts are in for a treat.

The Cardiff Animation Festival (CAF) includes animated short films produced by Welsh or Wales based filmmakers, including recorded and captioned Question and Answer sessions with the filmmakers themselves. This will give the audience a chance to go behind the scenes and learn how the films, rated 15+ were made!

The short films on tour this year vary greatly and offer something for all tastes from the eerie to the hilarious.

100,000 Acres of Pine sees Ranger Megan Patel uncover the mystery surrounding her brother’s death. But following his footsteps, Megan discovers a darkness she might not escape.

Druids, directed by Shwan Nosratpour journeys back through the mysterious mists of time on an adventure with three bungling druids, a mischievous squirrel and a psychedelic chicken as they try to restore the balance of nature after a bizarre astrological event threatens to change their world forever.

Yas Greens is a short film about dancing vegetables, made in 48 hours for Cardiff Quick Draw!

Animal lovers will be delighted to watch Pawesome, But Weird! directed by Nayomi Hewa. This non-story driven film focuses on five unique cats, who behave in their own little world. Clowning Around follows a clown who dreams of being a circus performer, but soon learns that practice makes perfect and Hide, a seven minute film sees two brothers playing hide and seek. One of them finds the perfect hiding spot… and never comes out. The Hounds of Annwn directed by Bethan Hughes and Bryony Evans tells the story of a wounded warrior returning to his village only to be hunted by a pack of mysterious dogs. After a desperate pursuit, he must confront his past to find peace in their future. Spectre of the Bear is a conspiracy comedy about crisps, starring Craig Roberts and Bill Nighy.

Blooming is a stop-motion animation film that uses fleshy plaster-scene to invite the viewer to look at the world from a plant’s eye view. This playful film is a celebration of desire and pleasure.

The final film is Marmalade is Missing which sees Margo Monroe as the star of the show, who is large and in charge - all apart from her one weakness, namely her big, fluffy, cheeky, ginger tom cat Marmalade. But Marmalade is missing.

The Cardiff Animation Festival will visit the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, November 29 at 7.30pm.

Family: £24.00, 2 adult and 2 children OR 1 adult and 3 children. Full: £7.50. Full Time Student: £7.00. Registered Disabled: £7.00. Unemployed: £7.00. 65 and Over: £7.00. Child (Under 16): £6.00. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office at the Torch Theatre on 01646 695267 or torchtheatre.co.uk.