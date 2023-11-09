The 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group and Dollies is appealing for toys for their charity run, which will see hundreds of bikers collecting and delivering toys.

The toy run – which is taking place in December – is supporting children’s services in the Hywel Dda University Health Board and the Wish Fund campaign to help the health board’s paediatric palliative care service to create lasting memories for the children, young people and families that they support.

The run will also be supporting Action for Children.

The 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group said: “All of us have family or know someone whose children have needed care and treatment at Cilgerran Ward. We know the money donated goes towards helping make patients and families on the ward have a better experience.

“It’s such a good feeling seeing how much joy the toy run brings to all the people who come out to support us. Helping Santa visit and handing out presents to the children in hospital at Christmas will create such a worthwhile feeling.

“Last year we raised an outstanding £10,000. We always aim to raise as much as we are able to.”

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer at the health board, said: “Once again the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group and Dollies are going above and beyond to support children’s services in Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“Their famous toy run is always a huge success and brings Christmas cheer to many children supported across the Hywel Dda region. We can’t thank them enough for their time, effort and dedication to fundraising. If you can, please support the 3 Amigos and Dollies this Christmas.”

The 3 Amigos will be travelling around Pembrokeshire to collect donations for the appeal and will be in Fishguard on November 16, Home Bargains in Milford Haven on November 18 and Castle Square in Haverfordwest on November 25.

The toy run itself will take place on Saturday, December 9.