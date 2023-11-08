West Mercia Police have released a new CCTV image of the last confirmed sighting of Christopher Jiggins – known as Jiggsy – and said that they believe he could be anywhere in the country by now.

The appeal was shared on social media by Dyfed-Powys Police to highlight the case and bring his image to the west Wales public.

The 56-year-old has been missing from Church Stretton since 7pm on Sunday, October 29. The CCTV image was captured around 7.55am the next day – Monday, October 30 – near the Family Shopper on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton and is the last confirmed sighting.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and believe that he may be off grid anywhere in the UK.

DI Richard Davies is leading the search. He said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jiggsy and would urge anyone who may have seen him to please get in touch.

“At this stage he could be anywhere in the country and we believe he may be living off-grid.

“Jiggsy, if you are reading this then please get in touch to let us know you are ok. You’re not in any trouble and we can leave you be once we know you are safe, if that’s what you want.”

Jiggsy is described as white, well-built, bald and has a distinctive moustache. He was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, shorts and boots and has been known to wear a hessian cape.

If anyone is with Jiggsy or has seen him in the last few minutes, West Mercia Police has asked for them to call 999. If anyone has any information about where he may be or that could help him be located, please contact the Shrewsbury reactive CID team on DL-F-ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk or call 01743 237414.