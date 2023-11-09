According to one of the drovers who was handling the animal at the time of the attack, the cow ‘went wild’.

Huw Evans was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales as a result of his severe injuries, but died six days later.

The inquest, which was held at Llanelli Town Hall on Wednesday, November 8, was told that Mr Evans sustained multiple rib fractures, trample injuries sustained from a cow, severe mitral regurgitation, renal failure, pneumonia and frailty of old age.

The retired council worker was attempting to cross the main road in Whitland on November 19, 2022, when he was approached by the nine-year-old Limousin cow, owned by Paula Wilson.

Ms Wilson told the inquest that the cow wasn’t distressed as it was being loaded into the trailer earlier that day.

But handler Elgan Rees Williams described the cow as going ‘wild’ as he prepared to offload it together with his colleague, Gordon Sulwyn George. He said he had never seen a cow behave in such a manner, despite having 36 years’ experience as a drover.

The Limousin then ran towards the road where it was seen by another drover, Sian Murrow.

“We saw the cow running in our direction with its head down as if it was going to charge us,” she said.

“We ran back to avoid getting struck by the cow, but then I saw an elderly man crossing the road. He was halfway across the road and I witnessed the cow going towards him.”

Meanwhile Mr Finley Harrison, representing the Health and Safety Executive, said Whitland Mart has now installed a cattle grid in response to the incident after being served a formal notice.

In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police following his death, Mr Evans’ family said: ‘Huw was a loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to many.

‘We would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes while Huw was in hospital and since his passing, we now know how much he will be missed.”