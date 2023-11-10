OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been taking some stunning pictures all across Pembrokeshire.

They have been taking great photos of rainbows and double rainbows, autumnal walks, beach scenes and of course wildlife including wild cats, squirrels and snails.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Double rainbow over LlangwmDouble rainbow over Llangwm (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: SquirrelSquirrel (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Wild cat at Folly FarmWild cat at Folly Farm (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rainbow over calm watersRainbow over calm waters (Image: Jools Sadler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: NewgaleNewgale (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Autumnal walkAutumnal walk (Image: Victoria Lea Burt (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Colin the snailColin the snail (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.