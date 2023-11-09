According to the Times newspaper, Cardigan stands proudly up there with the best after being named among the UK’s seven prettiest towns for Christmas shopping. Their findings followed comments made by readers in relation to an earlier article run by the newspaper concerning Christmas shopping.

“Cardigan goes upmarket with its historic shops painted in a rainbow of sherbet yellow, lipstick pink and spearmint green,” says the Times.

“While some towns get decked out in tacky tinsel, cute Cardigan goes upmarket.”

While the announcement is yet another jewel in Cardigan’s already glistening crown, it hasn’t come as a huge surprise to locals.

“To be honest, it comes as no surprise at all,” said local butcher Tom Samways, who trades from the centre of the town in Pendre.

“Cardigan is full of independent retailers who are totally passionate about what they sell, and the town council continues to serve Cardigan well in the run up to Christmas with the fantastic Christmas tree outside the Guildhall and the superb lighting display.”

Tom's words have been echoed by town and county councillor Elaine Evans. “I’m not surprised that Cardigan is on the map once again this year, as the town is so rich in heritage but also has some unique shops,” she said.

“Added to this, it’s situated right alongside the river in one of the most beautiful parts of west Wales.”

The Times singled out several shops in their article, namely Tonnau, which is an independent surf shop run by Welsh surfers, Nant Designs which has hand-printed cards and books and Custom House Shop and Gallery which sells handmade interior items and knitted accessories.

The town is also well stocked with some exceptional bakeries and cake shops including Cardigan Bay Brownies and Crwst.

Earlier this year Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire were named one of Time Out’s top three best UK places to visit.