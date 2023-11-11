National Trust Cymru has appointed Glasbren as tenants for Lords Park Farm near Llansteffan.

Glasbren (which means ‘sapling’ in Welsh) is a non-profit social enterprise that is passionate about wild and locally grown food.

Glasbren’s Abel Pearson and Luisa Neumann will be moving into the traditional whitewashed farmhouse and taking care of the 134-acre clifftop site which includes pasture, flowering hay meadows, woodland and rich coastal scrub which is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The pair will be expanding on their work at their Bronhaul Farm in Bancyfelin, growing their local veg box scheme which has been very successful as well as their network of supporters and volunteers and offering workshops, community events and mentorship to community food projects.

National Trust Cymru received a lot of interest for the tenancy of the farm due to its stunning views and location. The trust were looking for a tenant with a passion for conservation and people and who wanted to develop an innovative and diverse farming business in harmony with nature.

Glasbren won the tenancy with plans to create a vibrant, local social enterprise with a mission to regenerate land, people and community and harness the power of community farming and food growing.

There are also plans to run volunteer programmes and deliver an annual programme of courses and workshops around positive and practical climate action, empowerment and self-reliance.

Abel said: “We are thrilled and honoured to become tenants of National Trust Cymru’s Lords Park Farm. I’m from nearby Bancyfelin and it’s a dream to be able to stay in the area and expand our social enterprise Glasbren.

“We’ve lots of plans to welcome more volunteers, grow more nutritious, sustainable food to feed more people, as well as start running ‘Little Stewards’ nature-based programmes for children.

“We also plan to host immersive residential land-based retreats and courses, develop heritage Welsh oat and wheat cultivation and regenerative grazing with heritage cattle.

“Our hope is to create a hub of community food: a peaceful meeting place for the community, a place for learning, growing and taking positive action for the future. A truly regenerative place – for nature, people and planet.”

To hear more about Glasbren’s vision and follow them on their journey at Lords Park Farm head to www.glasbren.org.uk.

To find out more about the National Trust Cymru’s conservation work supporting nature-friendly farming visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/farming-in-wales