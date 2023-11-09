The new strategy was approved during a full council meeting on October 26.

"The purpose of the Local Housing Strategy is to set out a clear vision for housing within the county, along with the key priorities which identify and respond to the challenges ahead,” commented a spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council.

“The national picture of the economic recession, legislative changes and the pandemic recovery will all play their part in impacting the local issues affecting Ceredigion.

"The strategy’s vision is to work towards sufficient, suitable and sustainable accommodation to meet residents’ needs now and in the future and set out priorities to achieve this in the fields of increasing supply and improving housing conditions and supporting people in their own homes and communities.”

The strategy also recognises the important role that housing plays, together with the influence it has on the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, and the wider community and remains considerate to the Welsh language and culture.

“It’s important that we understand and consider the demands of future generations, their needs and preferences and how they can be catered for.

"We need houses that can be adapted, and which can sustain people at different stages of their lifetime. This will go a long way to ensure a healthier population, alongside better use of existing housing stock, and improved standards and living conditions. We need to provide quality housing which is suitably located which will enable people to live at home for longer; this has the potential to create more resilient and connected communities.”

The cabinet member responsible for Housing, Councillor Matthew Vaux said: “The Covid-19 Pandemic has forced change and challenges on an unprecedented scale. Housing plays a key role in ensuring that our residents and communities are given opportunities to succeed in the challenges ahead. This Strategy aims to tackle these challenges and grasp the opportunities available to us through working with residents and partners.”