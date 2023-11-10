Held at the RAOB Club on the Town Moor, the event raised a mighty £500 with the sale of raffle tickets, cake sales, tea and coffee.

The coffee morning held at the RAOB Club on the Town Moor last Saturday raised a grand total of £500 through the sale of raffle tickets, cake sales, tea and coffee. The generous amount raised is testament to the hard work and dedication of the small group of locally based volunteers who have ensured that Narberth Barnardo’s branch stays active. Following the closure of other branches in Pembrokeshire, Narberth remains the only fundraising branch in the county.

Speaking after the Coffee Morning, Cllr Marc Tierney said: “I want to thank local Branch Chair, Ann Morris and her small team of volunteers for their work in keeping the local Barnardo’s branch going. “As we heard during the event, Barnardo’s has been helping children in Wales for more than a century, supporting those who face the daily challenge of poverty and disadvantage. “Sadly, too many children in Pembrokeshire are growing up in poverty, a situation made worse by the ongoing cost of living crisis and UK government policies.

“ In my role as Anti-Poverty champion, I will work with officers at Pembrokeshire County Council and Barnardo’s Cymru in seeking to ensure that the hard work of local volunteers addresses local need so that money raised in Pembrokeshire stays in Pembrokeshire to support children and families who could benefit most.”

Barnardo’s Narberth Branch is on the look-out for new volunteers to support their fundraising efforts. If you would like to become a volunteer or to find out more, contact Cllr Marc Tierney by calling 01834 889119.