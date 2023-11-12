The defendants were charged with careless driving, failing to stop after a crash, failing to report a crash, and driving without insurance.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

KRIS PEACE, 33, of Albion Square in Pembroke Dock, was charged with driving without due care and attention, as well as failing to stop after a crash and failing to report that crash.

Peace was accused of careless driving on the A4139 The Green in Pembroke on March 28. It was alleged he crashed his Seat Leon, but did not stop to provide his details, or report the crash.

No pleas were entered, but he was found guilty as all three charges were proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

Peace was fined a total of £880, and was ordered to pay a £352 surcharge and £110 in costs. He also had five points added to his licence.

CODY BRISKHAM, 19, of Deer Park View in Stackpole, was accused of failing to report a crash and driving without insurance.

Briskham was alleged to have crashed a Vauxhall Corsa on Freshwater East Road in Lamphey on April 11 and crashed in to the wall of a property. He is then accused of driving off without giving his details, or reporting the crash.

The defendant was also charged with driving whilst uninsured on the date of the reported crash.

Briskham pleaded guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 1.

He received a notional six points on his licence, and was handed a six-month points disqualification. Briskham was also fined a total of £240, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £96 surcharge.