Camrose Vintage Working Day was held earlier this year and was the biggest ever – not only in terms of attendance, but also in the amount of funds that were raised!

On Saturday, November 4, the 36th presentation night for the Camrose Vintage Working Day was held and it was announced that they had raised a record-breaking £20,400 which would be distributed amongst 24 charities.

Chairman Andrew James thanked all the volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, the local community and the wider public for making the 2023 event the biggest ever.

The charities that are benefitting from these funds include The Maisie Moo Foundation, RNLI, Shalom House Palliative Care Centre, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution – Cymru/Wales (RABI), Wales Air Ambulance Charity, Erb’s Palsy Group, Rachel Devonald donating to Value Independence CIC, Paul Sartori Foundation, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Parkinson’s UK Pembrokeshire, Blood Bikes Wales, HOPE MS Therapy Centre, Prostate Cymru, The DPJ Foundation, Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity and St John’s Ambulance Cymru.

Representatives from the charities gave interesting talks about the important work they do and how donations contribute towards providing the vital services they provide to the people in Pembrokeshire.

Following the presentation, guests and volunteers enjoyed a buffet supper which was freshly baked by the committee members.

Work has already begun on the 37th Camrose Vintage Working Day which will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024. For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/CamroseVintageWorkingDay.