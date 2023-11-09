A MILFORD Haven driver is alleged to have been doing 105mph on the A48.
Mark McCloud, 47, of Cudlic in Milford Haven, was allegedly clocked doing 35mph over the speed limit in a Vauxhall Insignia on the A48 at Pensarn on April 8.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8, the case was referred to a full court hearing on December 13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article