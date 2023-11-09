A MILFORD Haven driver is alleged to have been doing 105mph on the A48.

Mark McCloud, 47, of Cudlic in Milford Haven, was allegedly clocked doing 35mph over the speed limit in a Vauxhall Insignia on the A48 at Pensarn on April 8.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8, the case was referred to a full court hearing on December 13.