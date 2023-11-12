The awards were held at The Pavilion at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, October 26.

The Llanfair Surgery in Llandovery picked up the GP Practice of the Year Award which was sponsored by Specsavers Haverfordwest.

The surgery won two awards including the Outstanding Achievement Award (Image: Newsquest)

Around 30 nominations were sent in for the surgery for the award, with patients stating that the practice really cares about them and delivers excellence at all levels. The surgery also provides cover at Llandovery Hospital and a dispensary.

One of the patients who nominated the surgery said: “I can’t believe how lucky we are to have such caring, efficient and helpful doctors and surgery staff.”

The surgery also picked up the Outstanding Achievement Award which was sponsored by Werndale Hospital.

The practice was also given the GP Practice of the Year (Image: Newsquest)

Della Powell, practice manager at Llanfair Surgery, said: “We are delighted.

“To win both Practice of the Year along with the Outstanding Achievement award was quite something. It is a pleasure to be part of our community and want to thank every one who supports us.

“We were all blown away by the stories of dedication that those in attendance show in their everyday lives and want to thank them for their contribution to health and social care. Everyone at the awards makes a difference to the communities they serve. Being a part of the awards was both humbling and encouraging and we have nothing but gratitude.”

The West Wales Health and Care Awards honours the very best standards of care in the region, with individuals and whole teams recognised for the work they do to go above and beyond and provide excellent care to those who need it.

Mental health services and champions, GP practices, wellbeing teams, health charities, pharmacies, care homes, supported housing teams, community teams, volunteers, hospital staff members, community-based staff, primary care staff and kindness heroes were all commended and honoured for their work.

The awards were sponsored by Werndale Hospital and Beds Today, Cardigan Bay Properties, Direct Nursing Services, National Grid, Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council, RWE Pembroke Power Station, Specsavers Haverfordwest and Swansea Building Society.