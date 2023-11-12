Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity for Hywel Dda University Health Board – has used donations from the public to purchase three new TVs for the intensive care unit at Glangwili Hospital.

The TVs will help to distract patients from the sounds of the machines and provide some entertainment for them whilst they are being cared for.

Tammy Bowen, senior sister, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to purchase three new TVs for the ICU.

“ICU is a busy and noisy environment for patients due to the machinery and alarms continuously making noises throughout the day and night. By providing patients with TVs, it provides a distraction from the sounds of the machine alarms. This will provide patients a sense some normality and familiarity, which will hopefully promote healing.

“Research has consistently found that music and distraction reduces delirium, improves patient wellbeing, expedites recovery and helps facilitate a successful discharge.”

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity, visit www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.