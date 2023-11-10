Matthew Phillips, 36, of Maesglas in Cardigan, was accused of touching a woman without her consent at The Saddlers in Cardigan on November 20 last year.

Phillips admitted the charge on October 19.

He was sentenced to a nine-month community order at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court, as part which he must complete 24 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Phillips was also fined £600, and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

His victim was granted a one-year restraining order against him.