A CARDIGAN man has been sentenced to a community order after sexually assaulting a woman at a pub.
Matthew Phillips, 36, of Maesglas in Cardigan, was accused of touching a woman without her consent at The Saddlers in Cardigan on November 20 last year.
Phillips admitted the charge on October 19.
He was sentenced to a nine-month community order at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court, as part which he must complete 24 days rehabilitation activity requirement.
Phillips was also fined £600, and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.
His victim was granted a one-year restraining order against him.
