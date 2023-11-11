South-Wales based VST Group currently owns seven fuel stations across south and west Wales.

The business, established in 2017, now plans to unveil a new site in Yorkshire in January 2024, creating three new jobs.

This comes after VST Group secured a seven-digit finance package with HSBC UK.

The group is now looking to buy a further 15 petrol stations in the next three to five years.

Vijay Jaganathan, founder and director of VST Group, said: “We have quickly expanded our business across Wales since we first started working with HSBC UK in 2017.

“The purchase of the new site in Yorkshire marks a major milestone in our growth story and underlines our ambitions to expand across the UK.

“We would not be where we are today without the support of HSBC UK, and we will continue to serve the local community by creating new jobs and providing local convenience stores and fuel stations.”

Zena Perry-Hartle, area director for Wales and the borders at HSBC UK, said: “This funding will support our client’s expansion into England and the hiring of three more employees.

“VST’s growth mirrors people’s desire to shop locally and support local businesses.

“We are delighted that the business will now be able to provide excellent services to Yorkshire customers too.”