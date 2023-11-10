THESE two defendants have appeared in court recently.

One of the men had breached a domestic violence protection order, while the other was made the subject of an order.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here is a round-up of the cases.

LUCAS PULFORD, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection just week after it was made.

Pulford was accused of walking towards a table where a woman was sitting in Haverfordwest on November 7 and making derogatory comments about her under his breath. 

He had been made subject to a domestic violence protection order relating to the woman at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 31.

Pulford admitted the breach at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8, and was fined £50.

RICHARD MARTIN, 37, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, was made the subject of a domestic violence protection notice.

A protection notice was served by a police officer on October 16, and the 28-day order was granted at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Martin must pay £226 in costs to Dyfed-Powys Police.