Motorists have been in a constant battle with fuel prices over the last couple of years, seeing them reach unprecedented heights that they just can’t afford.

Now, as a result of an in-depth 2023 Fuel Price Report by Cromwell Trucks and their digital marketing agency, the areas have been selected which have the highest and lowest petrol prices per litre.

As a result, motorists can now find out where are the most expensive and where are the cheapest locations around Pembrokeshire to fill up.

Leading the field for the most expensive area in Pembrokeshire, with an average price of 157.4p per litre, is Strumble Head closely followed by Llys y Fran (156.9) and Dinas Cross (155.6).

Top marks for the cheapest deals in the county go to Manorbier where motorists are currently spending 144.9p per litre.

Haverfordwest, which is the highest populated area in Pembrokeshire, is currently ranked 23rd with average petrol prices standing at 151.5p per litre. Milford Haven stands at 151.0, Pembroke Dock 150.2 and Tenby 146.1.

The average petrol price throughout the county is 150.4p per litre.

Following our list of rankings to find how your nearest area is faring:

1 Strumble Head 157.4

2 Llys y Fran 156.9

3 Dinas 155.6

4 Goodwick 155.6

5 Fishguard 154.7

6 Gwaun Valley 154.6

7 Maenclochog 154.4

8 Rosebush 154.4

9 St Davids 153.9

10 Abereiddy 153.4

11 Solva 153.4

12 Clunderwen 153.2

13 Porthgain 152.9

14 Mathry 152.4

15 Hook 151.9

16 Nevern 151.9

17 Newport 151.9

18 Wolfscastle 151.9

19 Freshwater East 151.8

20 Lamphey 151.8

21 Stackpole 151.8

22 Llangwm 151.6

23 Haverfordwest 151.5

24 Broad Haven 151.4

25 Landshipping 151.4

26 Lawrenny 151.4

27 Pembroke 151.4

28 Treffgarne 151.4

29 Burton 151.0

30 Milford Haven 151.0

31 Neyland 150.6

32 Castlemartin 150.2

33 Little Haven 150.2

34 Pembroke Dock 150.2

35 Bosherston 149.9

36 Newgale 149.9

37 Roch 149.9

38 Nolton and Nolton Haven 149.9

39 Angle 149.6

40 Crymych 149.4

41 Narberth 148.9

42 Amroth 148.12

43 Llawhaden 147.9

44 Cenarth 147.5

45 Kilgetty 147.5

46 Begelly 147.5

47 Stepaside 147.5

48 Saundersfoot 147.3

49 Cilgerran 146.9

50 Boncath 146.9

51 Eglwyswrw 146.9

52 Martletwy 146.9

53 Moylegrove 146.9

54 St Dogmaels 146.9

55 Carew 146.7

56 St Florence 146.1

57 Tenby 146.1

58 Penally 146.1

59 Lydstep 145.2

60 Manorbier 144.9