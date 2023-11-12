A new report lists the areas in Pembrokeshire based on their average price of unleaded petrol.

Motorists have been in a constant battle with fuel prices over the last couple of years, seeing them reach unprecedented heights that they just can’t afford.

Now, as a result of an in-depth 2023 Fuel Price Report by Cromwell Trucks and their digital marketing agency, the areas have been selected which have the highest and lowest petrol prices per litre.

As a result, motorists can now find out where are the most expensive and where are the cheapest locations around Pembrokeshire to fill up.

Leading the field for the most expensive area in Pembrokeshire, with an average price of 157.4p per litre, is Strumble Head closely followed by Llys y Fran (156.9) and Dinas Cross (155.6).

Top marks for the cheapest deals in the county go to Manorbier where motorists are currently spending 144.9p per litre.

Haverfordwest, which is the highest populated area in Pembrokeshire, is currently ranked 23rd  with average petrol prices standing at 151.5p per litre. Milford Haven stands at 151.0, Pembroke Dock 150.2 and Tenby 146.1.

The average petrol price throughout the county is 150.4p per litre.

Following our list of rankings to find how your nearest area is faring:

1 Strumble Head 157.4

2 Llys y Fran 156.9

3 Dinas 155.6

4 Goodwick 155.6

5 Fishguard 154.7

6 Gwaun Valley 154.6

7 Maenclochog 154.4

8 Rosebush 154.4

9 St Davids 153.9

10 Abereiddy 153.4

11 Solva 153.4

12 Clunderwen 153.2

13 Porthgain 152.9

14 Mathry 152.4

15 Hook 151.9

16 Nevern 151.9

17 Newport 151.9

18 Wolfscastle 151.9

19 Freshwater East 151.8 

20  Lamphey  151.8

21  Stackpole  151.8

22  Llangwm  151.6

23  Haverfordwest  151.5

24  Broad Haven  151.4

25  Landshipping  151.4

26  Lawrenny  151.4

27  Pembroke  151.4

28  Treffgarne  151.4

29  Burton  151.0

30  Milford Haven  151.0

31  Neyland  150.6

32  Castlemartin 150.2

33  Little Haven  150.2

34  Pembroke Dock  150.2

35  Bosherston  149.9

36  Newgale  149.9

37  Roch  149.9

38 Nolton and Nolton Haven  149.9

39  Angle  149.6

40  Crymych 149.4

41   Narberth  148.9

42  Amroth  148.12

43  Llawhaden  147.9

44  Cenarth  147.5

45  Kilgetty  147.5

46  Begelly  147.5

47  Stepaside  147.5

48  Saundersfoot  147.3

49  Cilgerran  146.9

50  Boncath  146.9

51  Eglwyswrw  146.9

52  Martletwy  146.9

53  Moylegrove  146.9

54  St Dogmaels 146.9

55  Carew  146.7

56  St Florence 146.1

57  Tenby 146.1

58 Penally  146.1

59  Lydstep  145.2

60  Manorbier 144.9

 