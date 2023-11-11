The defendants were all in court accused of speeding.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MICHAEL PURCELL, 28, of Awel Yr Afon in Cardigan, was fined after speeding on the A487.

Purcell was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander on the A487 at Sarnau at 49mph when a 40mph local traffic order was in place on April 10.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

Purcell must also pay a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

LUCAS CHAMBERLAIN, 19, of Elidyr Park in Llangwm, was clocked doing 46mph in a 30mph limit.

Chamberlain was speeding in a Seat Ibiza on Troopers Inn at Freystrop on April 10.

He was fined £80 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8 after pleading guilty, and was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £32 surcharge. He was also handed five penalty points.

RICHARD CAMPBELL, 65, of Manor Parade in Goodwick, must pay £100 after being caught speeding.

Campbell was driving at 41mph when caught on the 30mph Wern Road in Goodwick on April 15.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8, and was ordered to pay a £66 fine and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

LIAM GRIFFITHS, 23, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, was ordered to pay more than £700 after speeding in a 30mph limit.

Griffiths was speeding in a Honda Civic on Troopers Inn at Freystrop on April 10.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

He was fined £440, and was ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 in costs. He also had five points added to his licence.

ZOE SCALE, 40, of London Road in Pembroke Dock, was caught speeding in a Transit van.

On April 10, Scale was driving at 59mph on the A477 Llandowror Bypass at St Clears – where the limit for that class of vehicle was 50mph.

She pleaded guilty, and at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8, was fined £40.

Scale must also pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.