His performance on Saturday, May 4, forms part of his 'CURTAIN CALL' UK Tour 2024, when Tom who is a teacher by profession, will bring his incredible vocals and passion for classic songs from stage and screen accompanied by a live band.

Fans can expect to hear Tom's renditions of iconic show tunes along with original music.

After being described as” exceptional” and “simply sensational” by BGT judges, Amanda Holden claimed Tom to be “One of the best singers the show had seen in 16 years”.

As well as his show stopping performances, Tom’s unassuming nature, quiet confidence and bubbly personality has won him an army of new fans from all over the world who are supporting him well beyond his involvement on the ‘Got Talent’ programmes.

With Spotify figures scoring over 1.8 million streams in less than two months of his debut release, YouTube and Facebook also tell a similar story with views combining to well over 42 million on his spine-tingling performances and official videos.

Tickets for Tom Ball's concert at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven on Saturday, May 4, 2024, are now on sale now at www.boulevard-theatre.com.