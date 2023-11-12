Across Pembrokeshire and the wider UK, services will be held on Saturday, November 11 which is Armistice Day, marking the official end of the First World War and on Sunday, November 12, is the annual Remembrance Sunday parades and services.

Here, we take a look back at some pictures from Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services and parades in Pembrokeshire over the years, including an image of the Armistice celebrations in Fishguard in 1818.

A past Remembrance Sunday service in Haverfordwest.

Armistice celebrations led by the Oddfellows in Fishguard in 1918.

A veteran laying a wreath at a Milford Haven war memorial in 2014. Picture: Lisa Soar

D Day veteran Gordon Prime reading For The Fallen at the 2016 Armistice Service in Tenby. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Crowds attended Narberth's Remembrance Sunday service in 2013.

The Remembrance Sunday parade towards Milford Haven's War Memorial in 2019.

Flag bearers lined up at Haverfordwest War Memorial in 2013.

We have a nostalgia group where Pembrokeshire residents past and present share their memories and old pictures. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.