THIS weekend, the world comes together to remember those who fought and gave their lives during the many conflicts over the decades.
Across Pembrokeshire and the wider UK, services will be held on Saturday, November 11 which is Armistice Day, marking the official end of the First World War and on Sunday, November 12, is the annual Remembrance Sunday parades and services.
Here, we take a look back at some pictures from Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services and parades in Pembrokeshire over the years, including an image of the Armistice celebrations in Fishguard in 1818.
