We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour blue.

We received dozens of submissions of blue pictures including the sky, stunning coastal views, wildlife and nature as well as some landmarks.

Clear blue sky with a heart trail. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Watwick Bay's blue skies and water. (Image: Alison Blasdale (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The clouds in the sky over Milford Haven makes it look like a blue tie-dye (Image: Emma Smyth (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Blue waters for a boat trip around Ramsey Island (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Blue clock at St David's Cathedral (Image: Deborah OBrien (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Traethllyfn Beach near Porthgain (Image: Ynys Barry Holiday Cottages and Lodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

