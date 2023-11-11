Liam Clayton-Ford, 23, was stopped by officers as he drove through Cardigan on November 6.

“He was stopped at around 3.30pm, when officers could see that his vehicle clearly had a flat tyre,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He told the officers that he’d bought insurance the previous day, but a police check confirmed that there was no insurance in place.”

Clayton-Ford then informed the officers that he didn’t hold a driving licence as he hasn’t yet passed his test.

“Yet he was buying and selling cars,” continued Ms Vaughan.

A roadside drugs swipe proved positive, however when Clayton-Ford was conveyed to the police station, he refused to provide further samples for analyses.

His solicitor, Mike Kelleher, claimed this was because the defendant has a fear of needles.

“He has a great fear of them and offered to supply any other form of sample, but it had to be blood,” he said. "As a result, this was considered a refusal.”

On July 26 Clayton-Ford, of Newport, Pembrokeshire, was once again stopped by officers - this time in Builth Wells - where he was found to be driving without a driving licence and vehicle insurance.

He was also found to be in possession of 0.57 grams of cannabis and was driving over the drink-drive limit. Intoximeter tests showed he had 88mcg of alcohol in his system. The legal limit is 35.

“He’s very remorseful and feels that he’s been stupid,” continued Mr Kelleher.

“He’s never felt confident to complete his driving test but is still making an income from buying and selling cars. He acknowledges that he became complacent because he had got away with it in the past.”

Layton-Ford pleaded guilty two counts of driving without insurance, two counts of driving with no driving licence, failing to provide blood samples, possession of cannabis, driving over the drink-drive limit and failing to attend a previous court hearing at Merthyr magistrates court.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for 18months. He must carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days and 115 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

He was also ordered to pay £170 court costs and a £154 surcharge. A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed for the cannabis that was found in his possession.