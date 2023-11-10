Parents and children have been warned to be on their guard after a young child was approached by a stranger after school today.
The incident, near to Goodwick School, involved a stranger in a van, understood to be grey, who beckoned a young child who was walking home from the school in Stop and Call Goodwick.
The incident was reported to Goodwick School, with headteacher Jonathon Jones, warning parents and carers to be on their guard.
“Following an incident after school tonight involving a stranger in a van, approaching one of our pupils, I would like to warn all parents within our community to be vigilant, and ensure their children are supervised or safe whilst out playing over the weekend,” said Mr Jones.
“The Police have been informed and are investigating.”
Mr Jones asked that parents share the information in order to keep children safe.
