Abercrave’s Dan-yr-Ogof is hosting an auction to win a life-size dinosaur.

The National Showcaves Centre for Wales is auctioning one of its dinosaur models called the Apatosaurus (formerly known as Brontosaurus) and it measures up at more than 11 feet tall and with a length of almost 37 feet. The dinosaur is crafted from reinforced fibreglass and can be disassembled and reassembled (which will come in handy for the eventual buyer!). The buyer will have the responsibility of disassembling, transporting and reassembling the dinosaur after purchase and a basic knowledge of working with fibreglass and assembly is recommended for a seamless experience.

With an original value of the giant dinosaur stood at £30,000, the silent bidding process is open to everyone.

Ashford Price, Dan-yr-Ogof’s chairman, said: “All children love Christmas, and dinosaur presents are found in many youngsters Christmas stockings every year. Imagine having a life size dinosaur for Christmas. This is a unique opportunity to own one of our dinosaurs, and it’s a firm favourite among children who visit the Showcaves.

“Every penny generated from the sale of the dinosaur will be donated to the Wales Air Ambulance, a charity that consistently demonstrates exceptional dedication to saving lives throughout Wales each year.

“We aspire to raise funds for Wales Air Ambulance, while simultaneously creating unforgettable Christmas memories for a lucky family.”

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Wales Air Ambulance as part of the Showcaves’ pledge to support the charity for five years. Alongside the auction, the caves have a free charity express land train which people can make donations on as well as collection boxes in the coffee shop and people can throw coins into one of the lakes in the cave, which will then be donated to the charity.

On the support for Wales Air Ambulance, Ashford said: “A young visitor was at the caves when she went into a diabetic coma. An air ambulance arrived at the scene and managed to stabilise her much to the relief of her parents.

“Wales Air Ambulance really is a lifesaver and in remote mountainous areas it can access regions other vehicles cannot reach.”

Anyone wishing to make a bid for the giant dinosaur should email their offer to admin@showcaves.co.uk before Monday, November 20.