The contact centre staff are often the first port of call for residents and visitors in Pembrokeshire and provide help and support as well as access to many services offered by the council.

The team answer roughly 21,000 calls a month as well as around 3,600 digital enquiries, with queries ranging from parking and pest control to weddings and waste and recycling.

Customer contact manager Jeremy James has been working at the centre fir 19 of its 20 years. He said: “The contact centre strives to provide an excellent service to our residents, dealing with phone calls, emails, webchat and digital enquiries for a full range of council services, as well as signposting customers to other agencies and partner organisations.

“It’s an important milestone for all the team and we look forward to continuing to provide an important service to the people of Pembrokeshire for many more years to come.”

Cllr Neil Prior, the council’s cabinet member for corporate improvement and communities, said: “Making sure that we are able to provide our residents with easy access to council services, whether digitally or over the phone, is important, and I’m always impressed by the day-to-day commitment shown by the contact centre team, whether they’re dealing with simple or more complex queries.

“We continue to work hard to try and get it right first-time, and to develop our digital offer to ensure that people can deal with us in the way that they choose.

“This anniversary is a great opportunity to extend our thanks to the team who do their best in a demanding environment on a daily basis.”

Pembrokeshire County Council can be contacted by emailing enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by calling 01437 764551.