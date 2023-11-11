The Cardiff Animation Festival will be visiting Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre as part of its Wales-wide tour.

The festival will treat film enthusiasts with animated short films made in Wales or by Welsh fimmakers which offer something for all tastes ranging from eerie to funny.

Some of the films shown will include 100,000 Acres of Pine which follows Ranger Megan Patel uncovering the mysteries surrounding her brother’s death and discovers a darkness she may not escape from.

Druids is a film directed by Shwan Nostratpour which delves into the mysterious mists of time with three bungling druids, a mischievous squirrel and a psychedelic chicken on an adventure to restore the balance of nature after a bizarre astrological event threatens to change their world forever.

Yas Greens was made in 48 hours for Cardiff Quick Draw about dancing vegetables. Pawesome, But Weird! was directed by Nayomi Hewa and is a non-story driven film which follows five unique cats in their own little world.

Clowning Around follows a clown dreaming of being a circus performer and learning that practice makes perfect. Seven-minute film Hide follows two brothers playing hide and seek when one brother finds the perfect hiding spot… but never comes back out.

The Hounds of Annwn was directed by Bethan Hughes and Bryony Evans and tells the story of a wounded warrior returning to his village only to be hunted by a pack of mysterious dogs. He must confront his past after a desperate pursuit to find peace in their future.

There is also a conspiracy comedy about crisps called Spectre of the Bear which stars Craig Roberts and Bill Nighy.

Stop-motion film Blooming uses fleshy plaster-scene to invite the viewer to look at the world from a plant’s eye view and final film Marmalade is Missing sees ginger tom cat Marmalade – owned by star of the show Margo Monroe – go missing.

There will also be recorded and captioned question and answer sessions with the filmmakers, giving the audience a chance to go behind the scenes and learn how the films, which are rated 15, were made.

Cardiff Animation Festival will visit the Torch Theatre on Wednesday, November 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7.50 for an adult, £7 for a student, registered disabled, unemployed and those 65 and over. Child tickets are £6 and there is a family ticket for two adults and two children or one adult and three children which costs £24. Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or calling 01646 695267.