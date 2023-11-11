Over the last few months, west Wales has seen a number of services cancelled including the Fflecsi Bwcabus and changes have been made to the Cardi Bach service which was initially to be cancelled.

First Bus has also cancelled or reduced a number of its services in west Wales.

Lee Waters, Welsh Government deputy minister for climate change has said that bus services need ‘wholescale reform.’

In a written statement, the minister said how in 2022, a consultation showed ‘overwhelming’ support for a reform and that ‘case for fundamental reform has been strengthened still further by the ongoing challenges facing the industry.’

He acknowledged the concerns from Senedd Members about the changes that have been seen across Wales and said “despite the additional funding we continue to provide: £42m this year and over £200m since the start of the covid-19 pandemic. As we transition from the emergency life support that sustained the industry through covid and its aftermath, it is becoming ever clearer that the privatised operating model for bus services is broken.

“Despite the additional funding we have made available, we still face a challenging combination of rising costs and supressed demand, and this has led bus companies across Wales to cut back on routes and service frequencies. I am grateful for the collaborative way bus operators across Wales have worked with us to manage the impact of these challenges, but regardless of the economic lifeline public funds have provided since the pandemic, if services are marginal or lossmaking private operators have no incentive to continue running them – without additional support from the Welsh Government or local authorities.

“Ultimately, we need wholescale reform, network planning, and an operating model that puts passengers and public interest before profit.”

There is a plan to bring local authorities together at a regional level with Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government to agree on the shape of networks in the area.

He said they have already established regional planning teams who continue to work at pace and ‘under considerable pressure’ to establish the services that are viable without financial support and prioritise the routes that matter most to people and communities they serve.

Regional transport leads will meet with Mr Waters, Councillor Andrew Morgan who is leader of the Welsh Local Government Association, and Transport for Wales CEO James Price to discuss the future plans.

“We all recognise that we need to work together differently,” said Mr Waters. “In the short term to ameliorate the current challenges facing the industry, and then beyond that to provide our communities with bus services that are fit for the future.”

The new reform will give local governments a ‘strengthened and active role’ as they develop a clear plan for the network in their areas, working closely with TfW to support the delivery of a ‘coherent, consistent, well-planned and passenger friendly network, with simple, affordable tickets – valid across all services.’

He also highlighted the challenges that must be overcome and highlighted that TfW has been working with the Confederation of Passenger Transport, Coach and Bus Association Cymru and local authorities on a customer-facing campaign called Back to Bus to encourage use of buses in Wales which has now been launched.

He also highlighted that some of the operators have cited the impact of 20mph as part of their justification for reducing services. He said: “While we remain committed to carefully reviewing the evidence of any impact as lower speeds continue to bed in across Wales, the answer must lie in prioritising buses through traffic – not faster speeds for buses in built-up areas.

“Dedicated bus lanes and simple measures at traffic lights and at junctions help to unblock congestion and give buses an extra boost in traffic black spots, making journeys more viable and reliable.”

He has also announced that there was £6m made available for bus priority measures this year and £5m will be available next year for local authorities.