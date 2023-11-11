On Saturday, November 11, a brief service was held in Tenby when Cllr Dai Morgan – the town’s mayor – laid a wreath on behalf of the town.

This service was followed by the third annual Tenby Poppy Trail at St Mary’s Church.

Members of the community including uniformed organisations, young people and representatives from the Royal British Legion brought painted pebbles to the church as part of the town’s act of remembrance.

Pebbles were painted with poppy designs and placed in the church's grounds. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There was a brief service led by Reverend Canon Andrew Grace, which included the Guides and Sea Cadets reading poems. Attendees were then led from the church by the mayor to the Garden of Tranquillity in the church’s grounds, where the pebbles were laid where they will remain and be added to each year.

A final pebble was laid by members of the town council. It was painted by contemporary artist Cllr Tom Sloan.

Dozens attended the service. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Former mayor Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall came up with the idea in 2021 when gatherings were forbidden under the covid-19 pandemic rules. It allowed for children to be able to participate in remembrance when they were unable to participate in the usual ways.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall, said: “It was a wonderful service and so good to see people of all ages being involved.

A number of pebbles were placed including this one by Cllr Tom Sloan. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event was concluded by the blessing of the stones by Reverend Grace who said: “This is now an important feature of the town’s act of remembrance and I am pleased we have a dedicated space within the church grounds.”

Cllr Morgan said: “This is an excellent way for young people to learn about the importance of this day and for them to play their own special part in the town’s commemorations.”

Members of the Brownies and Guides laid pebbles (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)