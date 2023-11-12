Anthem. Cronfa Gerdd Cymru Music Fund Wales is hosting an online ‘battle of the bids’ where bidders have the chance to win some exclusive experiences donated by Welsh musicians and musical actors as well as organisations and businesses across Wales.

Some of the prizes available include:

A virtual 30-minute meet and greet with Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, The Pembrokeshire Murders), for you and a friend as well as a signed copy of his album and a personal message of your choosing.

A private harp one-hour lesson with Catrin Finch at her home.

Two tickets to Westival 2024 in Pembrokeshire.

A signed Sir Karl Jenkins Adiemus vocal score.

A signed pair of Shirley Bassey shoes.

Two tickets to the sold out Bring Me The Horizon gig at Utilita Arena, Cardiff.

Tour for two people at the famed Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire.

Two tickets to FOCUS Wales 2024.

Two tickets to Trawsnewyd: Transform 2024.

Exclusive signed merchandise bundle from Funeral For A Friend.

Limited edition signed music print of the Manic Street Preachers at Hillsborough Justice Concert 1997 by Mark McNulty.

Signed vinyl from Welsh Music Prize nominee Minas.

Signed Stereophonics vinyl and signed CD and art postcard from Far From Saints.

Signed merchandise from Cate le Bon.

Puzzled Escape Room experience for six people in Taffs Well.

Catrin Finch, the Ceredigion born harpist and Anthem ambassador, said: “Music is so important to us all, but especially young people. Whatever our background it has the power to connect us through creativity, emotion and learning.

“Music should never be something that somebody cannot afford, and so the work that Anthem does is vital to ensure that every young person here in Wales has access to music and musical education, and that everyone is given a chance to flourish.”

Anthem is aiming to raise money to support and empower the next generation of music talent in Wales. The battle of the bids is live until 9pm on November 30 at www.uk.givergy.com/anthembotb. A full list of prizes is listed alongside the minimum bid for each item.