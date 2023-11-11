The services marked the day when 105 years ago, on November 11, 1918, the First World War came to an end as the Armistice was signed. The Armistice was signed but to give time for the word to be sent around to troops, it came into effect at 11am although some fighting did continue for a number of weeks following the Armistice.

Armed Forces personnel salute as members of the public join them in remembrance at Freshwater West (Image: Martin Caveney)

At 11am, members of the Armed Forces community and the local community joined together to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with a service of remembrance at Freshwater West memorial.

At 3pm, Armed Forces personnel past and present convened at Pembroke Dock Military Cemetery – Wales’ only dedicated military cemetery.

Standards were raised at Freshwater West (Image: Martin Caveney)

A service of remembrance was held, with standard bearers representing each branch of the Armed Forces and the Royal British Legion.

Members of the armed forces community were among those at Pembroke Dock's military cemetery to mark Armistice Day (Image: Martin Caveney)

Respects were paid at the Pembroke Dock military cemetery (Image: Martin Caveney)