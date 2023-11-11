A NUMBER of Armistice Day services were held in Pembrokeshire today.
The services marked the day when 105 years ago, on November 11, 1918, the First World War came to an end as the Armistice was signed. The Armistice was signed but to give time for the word to be sent around to troops, it came into effect at 11am although some fighting did continue for a number of weeks following the Armistice.
At 11am, members of the Armed Forces community and the local community joined together to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with a service of remembrance at Freshwater West memorial.
At 3pm, Armed Forces personnel past and present convened at Pembroke Dock Military Cemetery – Wales’ only dedicated military cemetery.
A service of remembrance was held, with standard bearers representing each branch of the Armed Forces and the Royal British Legion.
