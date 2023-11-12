Top left is the majestic Amethyst, who has been described by the Greenacres team as 'a beautiful black goddess'.

It is believed that Amethyst, who is just one year old, is part Siamese and is dearly looking forward to having a family that she can call her own.

Alongside her to the right is the adorable little Roselie. Roselie is a terrier mix who is described as being extremely sweet natured. She is only young, so would thrive in a home where she would have some other canine company.

Bottom left are just some of the adorable little kittens who are eagerly awaiting a new forever home. Greenacres currently has a large number of kittens of all ages and colours.

There is also a large variety of adult cats available, such as the black and white cat in the centre. Once again they come in a range of ages, colours and temperaments, and the Greenacres team would be more than happy to guide you through the s cats that are currently on offer enabling you to choose the most suitable pet.

Finally, on the far right, is the handsome Cali who is a Staffie cross, described as having a beautiful temperament. He would make a lovely walking companion.

If anyone would like to find out more about any of this week's animals and is interested in adopting, they are asked to contact the Greenacres Rescue website.