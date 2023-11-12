Wickedly Welsh Chocolate received rave reviews at a supplier event organised by the supermarket in Swansea, and now their 90 gram Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate bars will be in 56 stores across Wales.

The chocolate was scored at the event across areas including flavour, taste, pricing and likely frequency of purchase.

Karen and Mark Owen opened the doors to Wickedly Welsh Chocolate on Withybush Road in 2014, having moved to the area with their family the previous summer.

Mrs Owen, chief chocolatier at wickedlywelsh.co.uk, said: “As a family-run and independent business, we are really excited to have secured two product listings across all of Aldi’s Welsh supermarkets.

Karen Owen is the chief chocolatier at Wickedly Welsh Chocolate. (Image: Wickedly Welsh Chocolate)

“We were blown away at the high scores we received from consumers who took part in the event, and we cannot wait to see our products on the shelves.

“The entire team here at Wickedly Welsh Chocolate were over the moon when we heard the news.

“The fact an independent company such as ours can win space on the shelves of such a respected company as Aldi speaks volumes about how committed they are to working with local suppliers and the impressively high quality of the products that they offer.”

Just some of the Wickedly Welsh Chocolate products on offer. (Image: Wickedly Welsh Chocolate)

This is the latest success for Wickedly Welsh Chocolate, after their products can already be found in the likes of Fortnum and Mason, and in Co-op stores across Wales.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Wickedly Welsh Chocolate after they received rave reviews at our Swansea supplier event earlier this year.

“Supporting and helping local businesses to thrive is hugely important to us at Aldi and I do not doubt that shoppers across Wales will love this new addition to our shelves.”