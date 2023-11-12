The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering parts of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, and Carmarthenshire.

The warning is in place between 4am and 6pm on Monday, November 13.

Winds of 70 to 80mph in coastal areas, and 60 to 65mph inland, have been forecast by the Met Office.

“Storm Debi has been named by [The Irish Meteorological Service] and is forecast to bring strong and potentially disruptive winds to the UK on Monday, in addition to heavy rain,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rq7HEoFeD7 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 12, 2023

Some transport services – including buses, trains, flights and ferry crossings – may be affected by the storm, with delays or cancellations possible.

Some roads or bridges may be closed due to the conditions, and the Met Office has warned of potential damage to buildings, power cuts, or flying debris in the wind.

“Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during day, slowly easing later.

“There is a chance of 60 to 65mph gusts developing inland and 70 to 80mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”