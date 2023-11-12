The services saw soldiers, cadets, veterans, politicians, and community leaders come together to honour those who have lost their lives serving their country.

Sunday’s events came after a series of events on Armistice Day on Saturday, which marked 105 years since November 11, 1918, when the First World War came to an end as the Armistice was signed.

In Tenby, a Service of Remembrance took place at St Mary’s Church, before the parade from the church to the town’s war memorial.

The town had hosted its third annual Tenby Poppy Trail on Saturday, following a service at St Mary’s Church where Cllr Dai Morgan – the town’s mayor – laid a wreath on behalf of the town.

A Remembrance Sunday service took place at the Cenotaph in Milford Haven.

The deputy lord lieutenant, the mayor of Milford Haven, the Royal British Legion, representatives from the armed forces, local schools, community groups and sports clubs were among those to lay a wreath.

A service was held on Sunday morning at Pembroke Cenotaph, near the castle, with troops from the Royal Lancers, training at Castlemartin, joining community leaders on the parade.

A service was also held in Pembroke Dock on Sunday afternoon with wreaths being laid at the cenotaph, following a parade through the town.

A parade took place from the Golden Mile to a packed St Mary's Church in Fishguard, with a service being held and then wreaths being laid at the war memorial.

In Goodwick, a service was held at the war memorial at 3pm after a parade from High Street.

And in western Carmarthenshire, wreaths were laid at Whitland Memorial Hall, where a service was held on Sunday morning.

