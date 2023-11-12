The five bedroom Eden House, in Penally, has been listed with Country Living Group with a guide price of £1.2 million.

The property is found in an elevated position split over two levels, with an extensive terrace area which is ideal to relax on over the warm summer months.

Eden House is up for sale. (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

A spacious driveway leads up to the front door, with a welcoming entrance hallway inside. The lower level of the property houses two bedrooms, along with a games room – which currently houses a pool table and darts board, but could also be turned in to a home cinema – a cloakroom, and a large storage room.

“This level of the property greatly adds to the flexibility of the home and has been used as a self-contained annex in the past,” A Country Living Group spokesperson said.

The property comes with a games room. (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

“Alternatively, for those looking to run a business from home, client facing or not, this level would be ideal for meeting clients or keeping work separate from the living space above.”

When you climb the oak staircase, there is a landing leading to the master bedroom, two more bedrooms, a bathroom, and a lounge.

The master bedroom comes with an ensuite, a dressing room, and its own terrace. (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

The agents described the master bedroom as “a real highpoint for the home”. The air conditioned large bedroom offers ample space for making the space your own, while it also comes with an ensuite and a dressing room. There are also doors out to a front balcony.

The lounge, situated at the centre of the property, offers a “charming” area for relaxing or entertaining, with the double height ceilings bringing in more light to the room. Doors lead out to the terrace at the front of the property.

The kitchen at Eden House. (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

The fully fitted kitchen comes with a Neff double oven and microwave grill, induction hob, dishwasher, fridge, freezer, and drinks fridge. An oversized central island adds to the workspace and provides an informal dining area, while sliding glass doors lead out to the terrace.

In between the lounge and kitchen is a good size sitting/dining area, which also leads out to the terrace..

A utility room can be found off from the kitchen, and there is also a room which is currently utilised as a home office – but could also be converted in to a sixth bedroom. This also has double doors leading out to the rear patio.

The property also comes with a large double garage.

