The project will see a transformation of the former Brynmyrnach chapel in Hermon after it was forced to close in 2022 due to roof deterioration.

The chapel elders decided to sell the site, but were adamant that the building needed to be retained for community use and to help with local housing needs.

And now, thanks to the efforts of local people and the help of the Welsh Government’s Project Perthyn grant, the community are now on the verge of purchasing the old chapel building.

With £21,000 financial support from the Welsh Government, CarTrefUn has been able to appoint project officers, create architectural plans and site surveys to develop the new centre.

Plans for the conversion of Brynmyrnach Chapel in Hermon. (Image: Welsh Government)

The funding was awarded through the Perthyn Small Grants scheme – which aims to help create economic opportunities and provide affordable housing by supporting Welsh-speaking communities with a high density of second homes.

So far, more than 20 groups have already benefitted from the scheme.

The local Perthyn Project coordinator Cris Tomos of PLANED said: “It is so important that local communities have a chance to retain and use local assets for community initiatives such as the scheme at the old chapel in Hermon and to ensure community assets are retain for future generations.”

Jeremy Miles, minister for education and Welsh language, said: “When a chapel closes, it often means that an important community centre is lost.

“It's great to be able to support this exciting initiative and ensure that there will be opportunities for people to live and socialise in Welsh.

“Creating affordable housing makes a huge difference to the sustainability of our Welsh-speaking communities.”