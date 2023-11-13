The trio were charged with drug driving, driving while uninsured, and shoplifting.

Their cases were heard in Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court and Llanelli Magistrates' Court.

Here's a round-up of their cases.

JASON TRUSLOVE, 33, of Bro Teifi in Cardigan, has been banned from the roads after admitting driving high on cocaine and cannabis.

Truslove drove a Volkswagen Golf on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on June 27.

He was tested, and recorded having more than 240 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood, and 7µg/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis).

The legal limits for these drugs – to exclude accidental exposure – are 50µg/L and 2µg/L respectively.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on November 8.

Truslove was sentenced to a six-month community order, as part of which he must complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was fined a total of £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge. He also received a 17-month driving ban.

SARAH PRYDDERCH-JONES, 38, of Eglwyswrw, admitted stealing a sandwich, a wrap and a bottle of coke from a supermarket.

She was charged with shoplifting from Aldi on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on March 14.

Prydderch-Jones pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on November 8.

She was fined £40, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and £6.47 in compensation.

HAYLEY HOUGHTON, 47, of Summers Villas in Milton, had six points added to her licence after driving an uninsured car.

Houghton drove a Citroen C1 on Summers Villas on April 14 when it was not insured.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £220 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

Houghton was also ordered to pay an £80 surcharge, and was hit with six penalty points.