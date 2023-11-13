Pembrokeshire County Council issued the statement earlier this morning (Monday, November 13), as winds continued to rise.

The means that all vehicles with a height in excess of 1.9m are prevented from crossing. This includes lorries, transit vans, minibuses, land rovers, caravans and vehicles with trailers.

Wind sensitive loads such as motor cycles and vehicles with roof racks are also being asked not to cross.

Storm Debi is expected to move across the UK throughout today bringing gusts of up to 85mph along coastal areas.