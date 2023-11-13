Live

Storm Debi: Weather warning active and strong winds forecast

Met Office
Storm Debi
Weather
West Wales
By Tom Moody

  • Storm Debi has hit west Wales with winds between 70 and 80mph forecast.
  • A yellow weather warning in place until 6pm.
  • The Cleddau Bridge is currently closed to high-sided vehicles.

