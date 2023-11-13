St Dogmaels super veteran runner, David Warren, rounded off his excellent year with a fine performance at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Glasgow on Saturday, November 11.

The course at Tollcross Park, has been used regularly for international and national competitions. It is a challenging run, with a good view at the top of the hill once you make it up there.

The British and Irish Masters includes teams from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Having won his age category at the Welsh Championships in Brecon earlier this year, as well as a number of other age group titles, David rightfully earned his place on the Welsh team.

David finished the race well ahead of many of the other, younger, athletes.

He came sixth in his age group, M60+, was second finisher for Wales, and came 43rd in the race overall out of a total of 413 finishers.

His gross time was 30 minutes and four seconds.

David’s race, the was the M50-64, was the third race of the day on Saturday. Team mate Ifan Lloyd excelled and was backed up in the team race by David in sixth place and Eric Campbell in 15th place.

David’s sterling efforts helped Wales to a well-earned second place in the competition.

David is a member of Cardigan Running Club.

He has had a super year, winning his M60 age group category in the Welsh National Road Running Championships at the Bryn Meadows Caerphilly 10km in May.

In April he won his age group in the Welsh Trail Running Championships at the Red Kite Challenge/Sialens y Barcud Coch.

This 14-mile race, renowned as one of the toughest and most challenging races in Wales was held in Devil's Bridge.

David finished as the 19th male and was the M60 winner.

Locally in this year’s Preseli Beast, also in April, David was winner of the V60 category with a stunning time of 1:28:24.

“David is an inspiration to members of Cardigan Running Club,” said a spokesperson for the club. “He proves that age is no barrier to outstanding results.”