Once again a friendly reminder to your readers that the next Radio Caroline North linkup with Manx Radio takes place on the 18/19 November.

Originating from the studios aboard the radio ship, Ross Revenge, moored on the River Blackwater in Essex the broadcast begins at 10:30am on Saturday the 18th until 9pm on Sunday 19th of November.

It will be possible to listen on Manx Radio's MW AM frequency or 1368khz,Radio Caroline's MW AM frequency of 648 khz ,online via the Radio Caroline and Manx Radio web site as well as smart speakers and mobile phones !

Tune in for musical reminders from the 1960s,70s,80s and early 1990s.

These monthly broadcasts are increasing in popularity and show how radio presenting should be in the UK.

Regards

Kevin Davies,

Simpson Cross,

Haverfordwest