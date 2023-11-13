One of the most popular sayings in Cardigan on November 10 is 'It wouldn't be fair day without the rain'.

And true to form, once again this year the town woke up to torrential downpours as owner Vernon Studt and his team made valiant efforts to ensure that the rides would go ahead unaffected by the deluge.

Fortunately the skies cleared just in time for the official opening on Friday afternoon by town mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein who attended the event with her consort, Cllr David Maehrlein, and members of Cardigan Town Council.  A blessing was given by Rev John Powell.

Western Telegraph: Mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Sian Maehrelin, and her husband, Cllr David Maehrlein, enjoy a ride on the bumper cars.Mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Sian Maehrelin, and her husband, Cllr David Maehrlein, enjoy a ride on the bumper cars. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Revving it up - after blessing the fair even the Reverend John Powell and his wife Margaret took to the wheel of a dodgemRevving it up - after blessing the fair even the Reverend John Powell and his wife Margaret took to the wheel of a dodgem (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Cllr John Adams-Lewis gives a waveCllr John Adams-Lewis gives a wave (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Members of Cardigan Town Council and other community members pictured at the traditional opening of the November fairMembers of Cardigan Town Council and other community members pictured at the traditional opening of the November fair (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Some stalls have been coming to Cardigan fiar for decades like the Pwllheli rock stallSome stalls have been coming to Cardigan fiar for decades like the Pwllheli rock stall (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: The streets of Cardigan were filled with stalls in the November fairThe streets of Cardigan were filled with stalls in the November fair (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Western Telegraph: One of the stomach churning rides at the fairOne of the stomach churning rides at the fair (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: November fair organiser Vernon Studt spoke ahead of the official openingNovember fair organiser Vernon Studt spoke ahead of the official opening (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: Early morning heavy rain caused some issues on the Dodgem track but the weather came good for the rest of the dayEarly morning heavy rain caused some issues on the Dodgem track but the weather came good for the rest of the day (Image: Start Ladd)

Western Telegraph: And that's what fairs are all about. Fantastic!And that's what fairs are all about. Fantastic! (Image: Start Ladd)