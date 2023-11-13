And true to form, once again this year the town woke up to torrential downpours as owner Vernon Studt and his team made valiant efforts to ensure that the rides would go ahead unaffected by the deluge.

Fortunately the skies cleared just in time for the official opening on Friday afternoon by town mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein who attended the event with her consort, Cllr David Maehrlein, and members of Cardigan Town Council. A blessing was given by Rev John Powell.

Mayor of Cardigan, Cllr Sian Maehrelin, and her husband, Cllr David Maehrlein, enjoy a ride on the bumper cars. (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Revving it up - after blessing the fair even the Reverend John Powell and his wife Margaret took to the wheel of a dodgem (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Cllr John Adams-Lewis gives a wave (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Members of Cardigan Town Council and other community members pictured at the traditional opening of the November fair (Image: Start Ladd)

Some stalls have been coming to Cardigan fiar for decades like the Pwllheli rock stall (Image: Start Ladd)

The streets of Cardigan were filled with stalls in the November fair (Image: Stuart Ladd)

One of the stomach churning rides at the fair (Image: Start Ladd)

November fair organiser Vernon Studt spoke ahead of the official opening (Image: Start Ladd)

Early morning heavy rain caused some issues on the Dodgem track but the weather came good for the rest of the day (Image: Start Ladd)

And that's what fairs are all about. Fantastic! (Image: Start Ladd)