Parents and carers with children at West Monmouth School have been sharing their bemusement after the headteacher wrote to them shutting down rumours that litter trays are being used.

Stories are emerging of pupils who identify as animals with very human characteristics - often known as 'furries' are at the Pontypool secondary school.

The internet phenomena started out in the United States of America. It drew the attention of conservative commentators and politicians including podcaster Joe Rogan and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene who would claim the behaviour was being accommodated in the schools as an example of 'woke-ness'.

It seems it really is the rise of the ‘furries’ as one parent told the Telegraph's sister title, the South Wales Argus that their child had seen a few fellow pupils acting like animals whilst another parent said her daughter had been ‘growled’ at.

Also jumping onto the furry trend Torfaen borough councillor for Abersychan Giles Davies questioned whether the letter was a ‘wind up.’

The Argus has obtained a copy of the letter in which deputy headteacher Claire Hughes said there had been a ‘number of queries and concerns raised within the community regarding the use of litter trays at West Monmouth School.’

A copy of the letter from West Monmouth School (Image: Anonymous)

Shutting down the rumours the letter went onto say that ‘they do not and will not be planning on providing any litter trays at the school.’

Calling the behaviour ‘unacceptable’ the school will not be making ‘any provision for any pupils who might identify as an animal of any kind.’

An example of someone who identifies as a Furry, or adopts the persona of an animal. Picture: Poppy Atkinson Gibson.

West Monmouth School confirmed that there is ‘no provision for litter trays in place’ and those with further queries are asked to contact the school.

Torfaen Council’s Strategic Director for Children and Family Services, Jason O’Brien called the rumours ‘damaging’ and ‘disappointing.’

Mr O’Brien said: “Torfaen Council is focused on pupil attainment and wellbeing. It's disappointing when schools are distracted from these priorities by having to quash damaging rumours and misinformation circulating on social media.”