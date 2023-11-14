Span Arts’ cherished Advent Concert will be set against the mesmerizing backdrop of a candle-lit Pisgah Chapel in Llandissilio.

In partnership with Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, Span Arts is absolutely delighted to present a spectacular lineup for this year's event, featuring two exceptional talents that have captivated audiences near and far: Jessica Robinson, a gifted soprano hailing from Llandissilio, and the esteemed Whitland Male Voice Choir.

Jessica Robinson, is a distinguished graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with a coveted distinction in MA Opera Performance. She has been honoured with multiple awards and accolades, having graced the stage of esteemed institutions such as the CBSO, the Royal Albert Hall, the Wales Millennium Centre, and even having the privilege of performing for HRH The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Jessica's operatic journey spans a rich and diverse repertoire, showcasing her remarkable versatility and artistry.

Adding to the evening's magic will be the renowned Whitland & District Male Voice Choir, an ensemble with a storied history spanning over a century, tracing its roots back to 1895.

Drawing members from various communities, including Whitland, Clunderwen, Llanboidy, Maenclochog, Tenby, Haverfordwest, and their surroundings, this choir boasts a cherished tradition of competing in prestigious events and achieving resounding success, particularly at the National Eisteddfod.

Span’s very own Cor Pawb, everyone’s choir, will also take part in the event bringing its own brand of inclusive, joyous song, “Prepare to embark on a mesmerizing and atmospheric journey through the captivating Welsh voice at its absolute zenith,” said a Span spokesperson.

“This will be a truly unforgettable evening, where local talent and tradition converge to create a unique and enchanting experience.”

The Advent Concert takes place at Pisgah Chapel, Llandissilio, SA66 7TF on Sunday, November 26.

Doors open at 4.30pm and the concert starts at 5pm.

Tickets cost £12, £8 concessions.

Contact 01834 869323 or see www.span-arts.org.uk for more information.