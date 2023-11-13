The alerts have been issued as Storm Debi hit the UK, with a yellow weather warning in place until 6pm across parts of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Storm Debi was forecast by the Met Office to bring winds of 70-80mph to coastal areas, and 60-65mph inland. Due to the conditions, the Cleddau Bridge was closed throughout much of the day to high-sided vehicles.

The areas covered by the alerts are the Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth, the rivers in south Pembrokeshire, the Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan, and Carmarthenshire coast between Pendine and Hendy, east of Llanelli.

The flood alerts are in force on the Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire coasts for the high tide at 6pm tonight.

“The combination of forecast winds and wave heights gives a risk of flooding around the high tide on Monday evening, November 13, at 6pm,” a Natural Resources Wales spokesperson.

“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and close to estuaries. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.”

In relation to the alert for the rivers in south Pembrokeshire,

“A period of adverse weather is affecting this region,” said an NRW spokesperson. “River levels have responded to recent rainfall.

“River levels are above normal levels. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Due to restrictions at the tidal outfall, river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high. You may notice river levels rising slightly as each high tide arrives.”

You can keep up to date with the flood alerts and warnings at flood-warning.naturalresources.wales.