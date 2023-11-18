The 2023 West Wales Health and Care Awards were held at The Pavilion at Pembrokeshire County Showground on Thursday, October 26.

Glanmarlais Dementia Residential Care Home won the Care Home of the Year award, which was sponsored by Direct Nursing Services.

The award was to highlight a care home that provided an outstanding level of care.

Glanmarlais won the award as their staff get to know the people they look after and go above and beyond their duties, with some even learning Welsh to make their residents’ lives the best they can be and providing families with priceless peace of mind.

Michelle Acty, care home manager, said: “Glanmarlais Care Home was profoundly honoured and humbled to receive the Care Home of the Year award. This award was a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of every member of our staff, the resilience and spirit of our residents, and the extraordinary love that binds our care home community together.

“It is with immense pride that we accepted the award on behalf of the entire care home family. The journey that has brought us to this moment is one marked by hard work, empathy, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care has been at the heart of everything we do.

“In our care home, every resident is not just a name on a list; they are a cherished member of our extended family. We have built an environment where each individual's dignity and well-being are held in the highest regard. We have created a home filled with warmth, laughter, and genuine connections, ensuring that every resident feels valued and loved.

“The dedicated caregivers who stood beside me on the night are the backbone of our care home. Their tireless efforts, patience, and kindness go beyond the call of duty. They exemplify the true meaning of selflessness, providing comfort, support, and companionship to our residents and their families.

“The award was also a recognition of our residents, who inspire us daily with their courage, wisdom, and resilience. It is an acknowledgment of the trust they place in us, allowing us to be part of their lives, to be their advocates, and to care for them with deep love and respect.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to the families of our residents. their trust, support, and collaboration have allowed us to create a nurturing and supportive environment that goes beyond the walls of our care home. We understand the trust they place in us, and we are committed to upholding it with the highest level of care and compassion following receiving this award.

In conclusion, this award is not just an accolade; it is a symbol of our ongoing commitment to making life better for those in our care.

“We would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the diligent efforts made in organizing the award ceremony on the night. It was a delightful occasion that brought us much joy and satisfaction.”

The West Wales Health and Care Awards honours the very best standards of care in the region, with individuals and whole teams recognised for the work they do to go above and beyond and provide excellent care to those who need it.

Mental health services and champions, GP practices, wellbeing teams, health charities, pharmacies, care homes, supported housing teams, community teams, volunteers, hospital staff members, community-based staff, primary care staff and kindness heroes were all commended and honoured for their work.

The awards were sponsored by Werndale Hospital and Beds Today, Cardigan Bay Properties, Direct Nursing Services, National Grid, Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire County Council, RWE Pembroke Power Station, Specsavers Haverfordwest and Swansea Building Society.