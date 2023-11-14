The customer satisfaction survey, sent out by Pembrokeshire County Council, will ask questions about how residents feel about the services they receive from the council’s Housing Management and Building Maintenance sections.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, Cabinet Member for Housing, encouraged all those who receive a survey to respond.

“Tenants’ views and opinions on our services really matter to us and will help shape our services for the future,” she said.

Following the survey, the council will be holding focus groups to discuss feedback. These will be on the authority’s housing Facebook page: facebook.com/PCCHousing To take part in the survey please visit: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/housing-customer-satisfaction-survey-2023 As a thank you for providing feedback, Pembrokeshire County Council will be offering tenants the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win four shopping vouchers worth £50 and three vouchers worth £100.

If you would like to be in for a chance to win, please ensure you provide your name, address and contact details before the closing date of December 13.

The survey will be posted out early this month to all council tenants and will include a QR code and links, so that tenants can complete it online if they prefer.

Once the survey has closed and responses analysed, areas for improvement will be identified. Feedback sessions for tenants will be organised with staff and focus groups early next year.

If you need help or support completing the survey, please contact the Customer Liaison Team on 07425268725 who will be happy to help, or email Housing.Surveys@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.