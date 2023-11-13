Norman Smith, 45, of Stover Avenue in Sageston, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court on November 13.

Smith was charged with six counts of fraud by false representation relating to purchases made from Bargain Booze on October 8.

It is alleged that Smith fraudulently made six separate purchases – totalling £217.25 – using the two women’s bank cards without their consent.

The first complainant’s card was said to have been used four times for buying £133.67 of alcohol, while the second complainant’s card is alleged to have made two purchases worth £83.58.

Smith has also been charged with burglary relating to a break-in at an address on Front Street in Pembroke Dock on October 9, and burglary with intent to steal after allegedly breaking in to an address on Imble Street, also in Pembroke Dock, the following day.

He has also been accused of having a knife in a public place in Tenby on October 10.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Smith also faced a separate set of charges which were alleged to have taken place on October 18.

These included three further charges of burglary – relating to two alleged break-ins in Prendergast in Haverfordwest, and another on Perrots Terrace in the town. He was also charged with attempted burglary on Prendergast in Haverfordwest.

At a plea and trial preparation hearing, defence counsel Stuart John asked for the case to be adjourned in order to take instruction on the second set of charges.

Judge Geraint Walters agreed to put the hearing back for two weeks.