Today - Monday, November 13 – Hywel Dda University Health Board announced that Professor Philip Kloer will become the health board’s interim chief executive officer in February.

Professor Kloer joined the health board in 2005 as a respiratory physician and has held a number of senior roles including director of clinical strategy and interim executive director of primary care, community, and mental health services. His current role is as medical director and deputy chief executive officer.

He said: “It is a privilege to be appointed to the role of interim chief executive. It has been an honour and pleasure of working alongside Steve during the past nine years, and I am grateful to him for his dedicated leadership and for bringing our values to life every day.

“As a health board, and a sector, we face several challenges, particularly as we enter the winter months; but I am confident that with the support and dedication of all our 13,000 employees that we have at Hywel Dda, that we will rise to the challenge and work together to serve our communities the best we can.

“I look forward to taking on this new role and continuing to lead our organisation with kindness and ensuring that our people and our communities remain at the heart of everything we do.”

The news comes after current CEO Steve Moore was named as the chief executive of NHS Devon Integrated Care Board, a post he will begin on February 12, 2024.

Steve Moore said: “Leading Hywel Dda for close to nine years has been an incredibly humbling experience, and one I will be forever grateful for.

“I have worked alongside remarkable individuals – people who go above and beyond every day to deliver the best care possible for members of our community – thank you to everyone for your unwavering support over the years. I wish Phil and the Hywel Dda team all the best for the future and look forward to hearing of Hywel Dda’s progress for many years to come.”

Judith Hardisty, interim chairwoman at the health board, said: “On behalf of everyone at Hywel Dda, I would like to congratulate Steve on his appointment as chief executive of NHS Devon ICB. Steve has been an excellent leader at Hywel Dda and he will be sorely missed by so many of us. We wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

“Congratulations also go to Phil as he steps into his new role as interim chief executive officer. Over the years, Steve has invested in developing a dedicated and strong executive team, who will continue to lead our health board and ensure stability of leadership while our sector faces increased pressure.

“As a seasoned leader and longstanding member of our Hywel Dda family, I am confident that Phil, together with the executive team and board, will continue to lead our health board with care and compassion – which is particularly important as we navigate through the challenges facing the NHS in Wales.”

Professor Kloer is appointed to his new role on an interim basis for a period of up to a year.